Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stake Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $50,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.13.

In other news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $334,076.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 6,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $1,545,060.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,014.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,800 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

