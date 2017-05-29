Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.66) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group Plc from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

