Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) PT Raised to GBX 425 at Barclays PLC

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 425 ($5.53) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.05) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 370 ($4.81) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.97).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 387.83124 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.30 billion. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 255.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80.

About Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

