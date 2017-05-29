Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Insider Mark Aslett Sells 9,600 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $386,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,442,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $383,232.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $372,384.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $362,880.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $356,640.00.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded down 0.02% during trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 142,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.50. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $41.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 242,823.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after buying an additional 6,643,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 920.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 1,110,474 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,938,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,780,000 after buying an additional 700,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1,334.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 627,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 583,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

