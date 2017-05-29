Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) SVP Mark A. King Sells 25,220 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Mark A. King sold 25,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $669,338.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) traded up 1.50% on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,482 shares. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Get Diodes Incorporated alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mark-a-king-sells-25220-shares-of-diodes-incorporated-diod-stock-updated.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Diodes from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.