Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) Director Mario Armando Garcia Sells 50,000 Shares

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) Director Mario Armando Garcia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mario Armando Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orchids Paper Products Company alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Mario Armando Garcia sold 15,000 shares of Orchids Paper Products Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Mario Armando Garcia sold 25,000 shares of Orchids Paper Products Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mario Armando Garcia sold 25,000 shares of Orchids Paper Products Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $328,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Mario Armando Garcia sold 65,000 shares of Orchids Paper Products Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 95,467 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Orchids Paper Products Company has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.08 million. Orchids Paper Products Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Orchids Paper Products Company will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) Director Mario Armando Garcia Sells 50,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/mario-armando-garcia-sells-50000-shares-of-orchids-paper-products-company-tis-stock-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orchids Paper Products Company by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Orchids Paper Products Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Orchids Paper Products Company by 850.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orchids Paper Products Company during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchids Paper Products Company during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchids Paper Products Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchids Paper Products Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Orchids Paper Products Company from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Orchids Paper Products Company Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers a range of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchids Paper Products Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchids Paper Products Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.