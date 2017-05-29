Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $10,209,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 147,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,828,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 507,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after buying an additional 110,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Samson Capital Management LLC now owns 116,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) traded down 2.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. 144,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $234 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

