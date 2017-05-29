MarineMax (HZO) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) traded up 0.56% during trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 168,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $439.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, COO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,428 shares in the company, valued at $421,264.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

