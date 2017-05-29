Marcus Corp (MCS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark Co.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, April 29th. They presently have a $37.80 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.96. Benchmark Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marcus Corp to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) opened at 33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.49. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Marcus Corp had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $158 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Marcus Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of Marcus Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,454.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Marcus Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus Corp by 473.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus Corp by 238.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus Corp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Marcus Corp during the first quarter worth $173,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California.

