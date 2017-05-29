Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Bonds Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) debt fell 1.1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $95.00 and was trading at $96.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.34 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $108.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded up 5.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,073 shares. The company’s market cap is $4.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $85.83.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.23 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Mallinckrodt PLC news, VP Coleman N. Lannum III purchased 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.20 per share, for a total transaction of $90,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew K. Harbaugh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.19 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $135,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 324.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the first quarter worth $115,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 18.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

