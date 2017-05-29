MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 191,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $514.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,107,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

