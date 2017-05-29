Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 244.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 708,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 351.02%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

