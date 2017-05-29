Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Price Target at $91.13

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America Corp cut LyondellBasell Industries NV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup Inc reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Friday, April 14th. Instinet lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,670 shares. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. LyondellBasell Industries NV had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post $9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai New Holdings 2 Llc sold 246,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $23,190,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV during the first quarter valued at $1,746,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 153,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV by 28.9% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 144,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

