Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stake Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum Holdings were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 15.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at 58.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $59.25.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Lumentum Holdings had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lumentum Holdings from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 5,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $323,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,203.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $110,093.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,813 shares of company stock worth $648,776. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

