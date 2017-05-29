LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Position in Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 482.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 72.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) opened at 157.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.49. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Lendingtree had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.19.

In other Lendingtree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 18,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $2,946,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,726,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $3,670,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,478,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,494 shares of company stock valued at $25,036,657 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

