Scott L. Anchin Purchases 12,000 Shares of LRAD Corp (LRAD) Stock

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) remained flat at $1.72 during midday trading on Monday. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LRAD Corp has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.70 million.

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. LRAD Corp had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LRAD Corp will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LRAD Corp

LRAD Corporation is engaged in the design, development and commercialization of directed sound technologies and products. The Company develops and delivers directed acoustic products that beam, focus and control sound over relatively short and long distances. Its long range acoustic device (LRAD) offers directional long-range acoustic hailing devices (AHDs).

