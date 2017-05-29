Loews (L) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Loews (NYSE:L) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Loews Co. alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. 614,408 shares of the company were exchanged. Loews has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loews will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Loews (L) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/loews-l-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.