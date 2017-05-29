LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 43,800 Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essent Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Essent Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) traded up 1.12% on Monday, reaching $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,093 shares. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Essent Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

