LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 69.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 580,737 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

