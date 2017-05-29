Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,466,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,617,000 after buying an additional 138,376 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,175,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,682,000 after buying an additional 174,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $61,644,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) traded up 1.56% during trading on Monday, reaching $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,277 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.71. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $105.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post $8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $115.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $3,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $84,840.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,005. Corporate insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com.

