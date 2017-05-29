Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the third quarter valued at about $2,922,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 589,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after buying an additional 180,926 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 93,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 85.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Medtronic plc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.50) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic plc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.52.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $7,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,469,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,073 shares of company stock worth $16,315,832. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

