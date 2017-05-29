Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Receives $67.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. 781,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.10. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.30. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mee sold 13,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $931,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mee sold 30,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,061,419.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $432,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,421 shares of company stock worth $4,703,529 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 513.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,760,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

