Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 530 ($6.89) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Auto Trader Group PLC from GBX 415 ($5.40) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Auto Trader Group PLC from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Auto Trader Group PLC to a sell rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 451.21 ($5.87).

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) opened at 415.7724 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.11 billion. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 307.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 425.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 398.23.

Auto Trader Group PLC Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

