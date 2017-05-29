LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Sold by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152,422 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up about 1.0% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 2.41% of LHC Group worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,133,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $392,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,423 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.82 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum set a $57.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of LHC Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 13,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $681,508.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,636,291.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $520,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,670 shares of company stock worth $11,976,756 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

