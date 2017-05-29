LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Announces Earnings Results

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.68 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. LGI Homes updated its FY17 guidance to $4.00-4.50 EPS.

Get LGI Homes Inc alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $137,393.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,152.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,286,995.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,735 shares of company stock worth $1,200,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 41,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in LGI Homes by 84.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 141,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in LGI Homes by 267.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,473,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after buying an additional 1,072,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LGI Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/lgi-homes-inc-lgih-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps-updated-updated.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.