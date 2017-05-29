Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.72 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. 679,962 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

In other news, Chairman E Robert Roskind sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 792,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,014,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,345,000 after buying an additional 69,167 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 94,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

