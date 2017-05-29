Leoni Ag (LEO) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) received a €50.00 ($56.18) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Commerzbank Ag set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Leoni Ag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.50 ($58.99).

Leoni Ag Company Profile

Leoni AG is a Germany-based company that provides wires, optical fibers, cables, cable systems, and related services. The Company’s main target market is the automotive and commercial vehicles industry, but it also supplies its products to the healthcare, communication and infrastructure, electrical appliances, as well as conductors and copper solutions industries.

