Leonetti & Associates LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Leonetti & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.2% of Leonetti & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leonetti & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Banced Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banced Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) opened at 71.84 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.76.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $252,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,174,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James E. Trevathan, Jr. sold 49,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $3,603,373.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 361,705 shares in the company, valued at $26,429,784.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,187 shares of company stock worth $4,692,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

