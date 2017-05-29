Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lenovo Group Limited from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group Limited had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 27.89%.

Lenovo Group Limited Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in personal computer-related businesses. The Company provides computers and other high-tech products and services. Its businesses include personal computer (PC) businesses, mobile businesses, enterprise businesses and ecosystem and cloud services businesses, among others.

