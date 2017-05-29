Lennar (LEN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.32

News articles about Lennar (NYSE:LEN) have been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lennar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Lennar Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Lennar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/lennar-len-getting-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.