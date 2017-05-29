Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) opened at 52.08 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $960.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.
In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,443.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $302,380.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,733.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.
