Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get Leggett & Platt Inc. alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) opened at 52.08 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $960.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/leggett-platt-inc-leg-increases-dividend-to-0-36-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,443.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $302,380.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,733.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.