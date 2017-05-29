Goldman Sachs Group Inc Increases Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Price Target to GBX 240

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 301 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Legal & General Group Plc from GBX 276 ($3.59) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 197 ($2.56) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 256.79 ($3.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.35 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group Plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 90,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £222,718.56 ($289,734.04). Also, insider Richard H. Meddings bought 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £2,753.47 ($3,581.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,969 and have sold 226,022 shares valued at $56,286,698.

About Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

