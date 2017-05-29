LBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

LBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. LBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 148.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lam Research Co. alerts:

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 0.79% during trading on Monday, reaching $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,620 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.44. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post $9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/lba-wealth-management-llc-cuts-stake-in-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Lam Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 80,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $9,961,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $528,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,738 shares of company stock valued at $20,055,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.