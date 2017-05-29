Lanxess AG (LXS) PT Set at €76.00 by Nord/LB

Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) has been given a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXS. HSBC Holdings plc set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. S&P Global set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Lanxess AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.87 ($80.75).

About Lanxess AG

LANXESS AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the chemicals sector. The Company specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals and plastics. Its business activities are divided into three segments: Performance Polymers, responsible for the manufacture of special-purpose rubbers for rubber products used in vehicles, footwear, engineering and construction area, among others; Advanced Intermediates, focused on the development of intermediates for agrochemicals, coatings industries, pharmaceuticals and tire chemicals, among others, as well as Performance Chemicals, which includes chemicals applied in material protection products, inorganic pigments, finishing agents, leather industry and resins for water treatment, among others.

