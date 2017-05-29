Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for XL Group Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (XL)

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for XL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Langen Mcalenn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for XL Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. XL Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.18%. XL Group’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on XL Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XL Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on XL Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on XL Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) traded down 1.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,202 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. XL Group has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. XL Group’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XL Group by 3,113.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,899,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,345,000 after buying an additional 18,311,662 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,187,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,447,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,541,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,488,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

