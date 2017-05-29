Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $153.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,620 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post $9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Lam Research news, COO Timothy Archer sold 4,223 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $528,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 20,047 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $3,007,250.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,738 shares of company stock worth $20,055,188. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 82.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $132,000.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

