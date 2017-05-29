L Brands Inc (LB) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $48.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $48.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.74 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. FBR & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Get L Brands Inc alerts:

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded up 0.48% on Monday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,667 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. L Brands has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/l-brands-inc-lb-rating-reiterated-by-piper-jaffray-companies-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,947,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 3,863.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,000,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,945,000 after buying an additional 18,521,518 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in L Brands by 16.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,797,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,383,000 after buying an additional 2,600,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,939,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $750,756,000 after buying an additional 196,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 86.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,514,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,636,000 after buying an additional 6,745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 10,833,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,543,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.