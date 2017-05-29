L Brands Inc (LB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 137.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. L Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.45 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 2,157,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. L Brands has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other L Brands news, CEO Nicholas Coe sold 39,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,947,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in L Brands by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in L Brands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

