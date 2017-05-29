Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $181,000 Position in Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Kura Oncology worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology Inc alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $180.94 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/kura-oncology-inc-kura-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Cann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.