Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Position Cut by Oxford Asset Management

Oxford Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,730 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,182,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 248,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,495,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 120,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,865,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,281,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,641,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after buying an additional 347,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded up 0.36% on Monday, hitting $22.46. 579,160 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

