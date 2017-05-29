Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Given $6.12 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Klondex Mines Ltd (NASDAQ:KLDX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Klondex Mines’ rating score has declined by 33% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.12 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Klondex Mines an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Klondex Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd purchased a new stake in Klondex Mines during the first quarter worth $101,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Klondex Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klondex Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

