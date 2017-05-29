Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Maintains Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,521,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,910,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,373,141,000 after buying an additional 3,722,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,327,337,000 after buying an additional 1,792,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,380,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,048,000 after buying an additional 973,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) opened at 223.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average is $231.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.50. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.16. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post $19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/klingenstein-fields-co-llc-maintains-position-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.