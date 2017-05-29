KLA-Tencor Corp’s (KLAC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note released on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Vetr raised KLA-Tencor Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.17 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on KLA-Tencor Corp from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor Corp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Instinet upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor Corp from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.62.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened at 104.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $105.14.

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $914 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.69 million. KLA-Tencor Corp had a return on equity of 120.32% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. KLA-Tencor Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In other KLA-Tencor Corp news, insider Bobby R. Bell sold 10,933 shares of KLA-Tencor Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,438.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 1,663 shares of KLA-Tencor Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $165,984.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $134,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,096 shares of company stock worth $1,437,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 6,138.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp during the third quarter worth about $948,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corp Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

