John A. Brough Sells 13,796 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Director John A. Brough sold 13,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.98, for a total transaction of C$68,704.08.

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. 525,761 shares of the company were exchanged. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company’s market cap is $7.14 billion.

Get Kinross Gold Co. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/kinross-gold-co-k-director-john-a-brough-sells-13796-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.