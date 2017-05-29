Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kimberly J. Popovits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health Inc. alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $155,450.00.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 30.61 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.05 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.96.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Insider Kimberly J. Popovits Sells 5,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/kimberly-j-popovits-sells-5000-shares-of-genomic-health-inc-ghdx-stock-updated-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genomic Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genomic Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genomic Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 221,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Genomic Health from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genomic Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.