Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,227 shares, an increase of 0.7% from the March 31st total of 178,069 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) traded up 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 66,703 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $467.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $232.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

