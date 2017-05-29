Keybank National Association OH Has $950,000 Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Markel were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 13.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) traded down 2.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $967.57. 33,181 shares of the company were exchanged. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $811.05 and a 52 week high of $992.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.51 and a 200 day moving average of $935.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

