14,689 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.8% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) traded up 0.05% on Monday, reaching $60.55. 361,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In related news, EVP William Griffin sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $142,100.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

