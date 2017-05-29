RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) EVP Buys $149,747.60 in Stock

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) EVP Kevin D. Brandt bought 33,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,747.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 126,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,491.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) opened at 5.10 on Monday. RTI Surgical Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s market cap is $296.44 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Get RTI Surgical Inc alerts:

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.24%. RTI Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTI Surgical Inc will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/kevin-d-brandt-buys-33130-shares-of-rti-surgical-inc-rtix-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTIX. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 165,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 69.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 146,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 176.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,039,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised RTI Surgical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.