Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. 823,844 shares of the stock traded hands. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s market cap is $700.69 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 584.76% and a negative return on equity of 270.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,973,000. Deerfield Management Co. purchased a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,568,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 295.4% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 619,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 582,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 353,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

